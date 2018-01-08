Judge denies alleged ped mall shooter's request for Cedar Rapids police files

Patchy fog this morning then mainly sunny and mild this afternoon.More >>
The Chicago Bears have hired Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their new head coach, hoping he can help lift a foundering NFL franchise emerge from one of its worst runs in history.More >>
Iowa lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Monday with a to-do list ranging from overhauling state taxes to possibly addressing issues with the privatized Medicaid program.More >>
