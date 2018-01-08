Judge denies alleged ped mall shooter's request for Cedar Rapids police files

A judge has denied alleged ped mall shooter Lamar Wilson's request for Cedar Rapids police files according to online court documents.

Wilson had requested investigative files regarding a shooting that happened on October 22, 2017 in Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department press release from October the shooting injured two people.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports two men involved in the Cedar Rapids shooting are set to be witnesses in Wilson's trial.

Wilson is being charged with First Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Criminal Gang Participation for allegedly shooting three people in the Iowa City Ped Mall last August.

Iowa City police say the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud.

22-year-old Kaleek Jones died as a result of his injuries from the shooting while the two other shooting victims survived.

21-year-old Donte Taylor is also facing charges for the incident including a Trafficking Stolen Weapons charge.

Wilson is expected to use Iowa's new 'stand your ground' law in his trial where he is expected to claim he was acting in self defense.

The trial is scheduled for January 22nd in Polk County where it was moved because of pre-trial publicity.

Wilson was acquitted of a previous murder charge in Illinois last February.