KWWL Television, Inc., the NBC affiliate in eastern Iowa, is looking for a smart energetic and creative Digital Artist with a team attitude and the determination to win.

The successful candidate will have a graphic design background in a broadcast/post/corporate video environment. The candidate will have expert knowledge of full Adobe Creative Suite. Knowledge of 3D Animation software and familiarity with Ross Xpression and Newsticker software is considered a plus.

The Digital Graphic Artist is responsible for maintaining the overall graphic look of the newscasts and will be chiefly responsible for all of the graphics associated with state of the art set monitors being installed later this year. This person will also assist reporters and producers with graphical storytelling and will also produce daily graphics for web applications.

The successful candidate must have a proven ability to organize and manage multiple projects with a sense of urgency and the ability to work well as a team member. The ability to work with minimal supervision and a high degree of self-motivation is required.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

If you'd like to be part of our award-winning team, send resume and a link to your online video to:

Allison Gibson, News Director

KWWL Television, Inc.

500 East Fourth Street

