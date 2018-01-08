VIDEO: "I was scared. It was thick ice;" Man and son save deer on frozen river

Video out of Pennsylvania shows a father and son working to rescue a deer on a frozen river.



In the video, you can see the man getting closer to the deer to attempt to rescue the animal.



The man's 17-year-old son was holding onto his father, using straps.



"It was stressful but I just wanted to get my father and the deer out of there, I just wanted to keep them both safe."



The man was able to free the deer, but not before asking the animal to say "hi" to the camera!



The two followed the deer after the rescue to make sure it was alright.