Milford man killed in snowmobile crash

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened on January 4 around 8:00 p.m., in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers were dispatched to a snowmobile crash on the Little Sioux River near 4930 245th Avenue. The driver, Justin Robert Stahly, 39, of Milford, was traveling northbound on the river (ice) when he struck a tree. Stahly was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was riding with a group of snowmobilers.

The crash remains under investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers.