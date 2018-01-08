Central Iowa man claims $1 million lottery prize - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Central Iowa man claims $1 million lottery prize

A man in central Iowa has claimed his $1 million prize in the Powerball lottery game.

Iowa Lottery officials say George Dickerson, of Colfax, bought a ticket on Dec. 30 that eventually ultimately the first five numbers of that night's drawing but missed the Powerball number and, thus, the jackpot.

Dickerson bought the ticket at a Kum & Go convenience store in Colfax.

The jackpot eventually climbed to nearly $560 million. A lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all six numbers Saturday night, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

