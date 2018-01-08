Iowa sheriff shot and killed finally remembered with new memorial

Remembering an eastern Iowa sheriff who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Benton County is proving that it's never too late to honor sacrifice.

They're creating a memorial for Benton County Sheriff Leland Fry.

Back in 1938, Fry was days away from being re-elected.

He was searching for a suspect who escaped from the Benton County courthouse through a window. The suspect had been arrested for stealing a pair of boots and a fishing pole. The man escaped to a house in Garrison.

The suspect ended up shooting Fry in the stomach at that house. Fry died from his injuries the next day.

This all happened during the depression, so there was no money to create a memorial for the sheriff, even though the community and family mourned his loss.

Now 80 years later, things are changing.

Several groups, including the Benton County Historical Preservation Commission and the Peace Officer Association, are working together to create a memorial in Sheriff's Fry's honor.

The memorial will include a bust of the sheriff, which is currently on the first floor of the courthouse. The bust was created by Rick Poldberg.

The plan is for the bust to be moved to a permanent spot outside the courthouse in May. The memorial should include not only the bust, but it should also include a display case inside the courthouse. The display case will be filled with pictures, newspaper clippings, letters,and more.

Finally, the memorial should also include a scrapbook created by the sheriff's wife.

