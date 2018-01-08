Smoke dwindles on roof of Trump Tower in NYC - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Smoke dwindles on roof of Trump Tower in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) -- Smoke has dwindled on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City.
   
The Fire Department of New York says it was called there around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.
   
Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.
   
About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.
   
There was no immediate report of injuries, or what caused the smoke-filled scene.
   
The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.
 

