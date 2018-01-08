Cedar Falls man loses battle to rare form of cancer

A sad update to the story below.

Cedar Falls man Jordan Allen had been battling a rare form of lymphoma for about a year.

Sadly, his family posted on Facebook saying he died late last week.

On Facebook, his family says, "we want to thank you all for reaching out with all of your messages of prayers and well wishes."

The posts add that Jordan died after a sudden complication of pneumonia he came down with early Wednesday morning.

Jordan's mom posted to Facebook with a message her son hoped to get across. Below is what she wrote:

Jordan never wanted this story to be about him, he wanted it to be about lymphoma awareness. And when a special friend helped us get a walker recently from a church medical supply program, he wanted to know how he could give back to them. He truly had a heart of gold.

And as Em said, it's crazy how one week can change the rest of your life. Jordan, you have changed my life in this past year. You have made me stronger, more resilient and have taught me that sometimes the things I think are important, really aren't as important as I had thought. I love you my sweet angel.

Here is information on his memorial service: It will be on Tuesday, January 9th at 11:00 am at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor. There will be no graveside service, but there will be a luncheon to follow in the fellowship hall.

For those requesting florist info, you can call, "The Back Porch Flowers & Gifts" in Marengo:

The Back Porch Flowers & Gifts

(319) 741-5241

116 E Washington St

Marengo, IA 52301

************************

An eastern Iowa couple just got married, and they were just about to graduate college.

Now this.

One Cedar Falls man's fever turns out to be a rare form of cancer.

24-year-old Jordan Allen says he went to the doctor with a fever and some body aches.

He thought it was just the "flu" or the change in seasons causing him to feel under the weather.

But 48 hours later, he finds out he has a rare form of lymphoma.

He says most of his torso is covered with the lymphoma.

This news comes after he as his wife, Emily Allen, just got married.

"We don't have a house yet. We haven't thought about kids quite yet. We haven't done anything, and then there's this giant set back," Jordan says.

"You don't expect the sickness part of sickness and health to happen 6 months in," Emily tells KWWL.

Some good news, lymphoma is one of the most treatable forms of cancer and age is on Jordan's side.

Jordan and Emily say let this be a reminder that it's important to listen to your body, be cautious, and go to the doctor

The family says there's been an outpouring of support from the community.

They thank everyone who's reached out to help.

If you would like to donate to Jordan and Emily, they have an account set up at U.S. Bank called "Jordan and Emily Allen."

They also have an account in Victor, Iowa at Victor State Bank called "Jordan Allen."