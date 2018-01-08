Iowa school closed today because of water main break

North Tama County Community School District posted on Facebook saying the entire school building will be closed today because of a water main break.

The post says that today was an already scheduled "no school" day. Because there is currently no water or heat in the building, there will be no PD, no detentions, no morning practices, or any other kind of daytime activities today.

The post adds that tonight's home games are still on for now, but that could change.