Iowa school closed today because of water main break - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa school closed today because of water main break

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
TRAER (KWWL) -

North Tama County Community School District posted on Facebook saying the entire school building will be closed today because of a water main break. 

The post says that today was an already scheduled "no school" day. Because there is currently no water or heat in the building, there will be no PD, no detentions, no morning practices, or any other kind of daytime activities today. 

The post adds that tonight's home games are still on for now, but that could change. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.