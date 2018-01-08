Driver dies in I-380 accident - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Driver dies in I-380 accident

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after a driver dies in an accident.

It happened on I-380 southbound and Highway 30 shortly after 2:30 this morning. Officers say when they got there, they saw a vehicle involved in some sort of accident. The driver died.

At this point, we don't know the name of the driver involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

