HAPPENING TODAY: Iowa lawmakers return to Des Moines, start 2018 session

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Monday with a to-do list ranging from overhauling state taxes to possibly addressing issues with the privatized Medicaid program.



Few details have been shared publicly about a tax proposal, though Gov. Kim Reynolds will give more information in her upcoming Condition of the State address. Any tax legislation would come on the heels of a federal tax law that state budget officials are still reviewing.



Medicaid, the health care program for poor and disabled Iowans, is expected to be debated because of ongoing complaints from health care providers and patients about reduced services. Reynolds has been steadfast about her support for privatization.



Republicans, entering a second year of complete statehouse control, will work amid another budget crunch and a looming election year.

