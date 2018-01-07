Loyola-Chicago rallies late, tops Northern Iowa 56-50

Clayton Custer scored 11 points and Ben Richardson hit a big 3-pointer to spark a late run as Loyola-Chicago rallied for a 56-50 victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Megan Gustafson scored 34 points with 12 rebounds for her 43rd career double-double, Kathleen Doyle had her second double-double and No. 18 Iowa turned back Illinois 84-71 on Sunday.More >>
Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points and Kendall Smith added a season-high 20 to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State 96-87 in overtime on Saturday. It was the first Big 12 victory for new coach Mike Boynton, and it snapped Iowa State's 10-game win streak against the Cowboys.More >>
Katie Knock led the way with 18 points as 13th ranked Dike-New Hartford rolled their way past Waterloo Columbus 75-27. Four different Wolverines hit double digits as Morgan Weber and Ellie Foster scored 14, while Sydney Petersen added 13.More >>
