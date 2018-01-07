Gustafson, Doyle lift No. 18 Iowa women past Illini 84-71 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Gustafson, Doyle lift No. 18 Iowa women past Illini 84-71

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -

Megan Gustafson scored 34 points with 12 rebounds for her 43rd career double-double, Kathleen Doyle had her second double-double and No. 18 Iowa turned back Illinois 84-71 on Sunday.

Alexis Sevillian matched her career-high with 21 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers, for the Hawkeyes (15-2, 3-1 Big Ten) and Doyle had 15 points and 10 assists.

Doyle had her first double-double of 13 and 11 on Thursday when Iowa lost at No. 13 Maryland 80-64. In that game, the Hawkeyes had 23 turnovers but against the Illini, they had a season-low seven turnovers and 24 assists on 29 baskets.

Iowa shot 51 percent (29 of 57) with Gustafson finishing 12 of 17 plus 10 of 10 from the foul line en route to her 16th double-double in 17 games this season.

Alex Wittinger had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Illinois (9-9, 0-4), which has lost five straight. Ali Andrews had 13 points.

Gustafson scored inside on back-to-back possessions before Doyle made four free throws as Iowa closed the game on an 8-0 run. The Hawkeyes made their last five baskets while the Illini missed their last three and had three turnovers in the last 2:17.

