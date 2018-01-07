Amputee patients learn to ski at Sundown Mountain

Freedom, that's what several eastern Iowans say skiing for the first time feels like.

A few amputee patients were able try skiing for the first time this weekend at Sundown Mountain through an adaptive skiing learning program. Most of the patients had part of their leg amputated, but they say that doesn't stop them from trying new things and being able to ski means the world to them.

Michael Swanson fought cancer at a young age. He says the radiation damaged one of his legs, making it hard for him to even walk on.

"Because of the deformity I had I was never able to run, I was never able to participate in any kind of sporting activities...I sat on the side lines while my family played hockey and they went skiing and they did all that kind of stuff and it was such a drag to be sitting on the side lines," said Swanson, Marion.

Today that changed and Swanson was able to hit the slopes for the first time.

"For me to get out here now and to try this I am super excited, I feel like a kid again, it's like I am 12 all over again," said Swanson.

Swanson says he spent the last 30 years with both legs, but decided four years ago to have part of one amputated. After his surgery he says he's had more opportunities.

"There was a threat of that bone shattering pretty much at any time, I could be walking down the street and it could essentially just shatter, so this would have been completely off the table when I had both legs that I was born with," said Swanson. "As an amputee it's opened up the door to this activity and I am really excited."

Kelly Kupferschmid for Cedar Falls, who was born with Pipari Peripheral Neuropathy, a disease that affects her ability to walk, was also able to ski this afternoon, something she was really looking forward to. She fell a few times, but she always got up with a smile. Kupferschmidt and other patients say they are grateful for the opportunity to ski and hope other amputee patients give it a try.

"I would say if you're able to do it, do it," said Kupferschmidt. "I mean you only have one life, might as well enjoy it and have fun!"

Clark & Associates Prosthetics had two groups of patients take part in the adaptive skiing today. The youngest skier was 5-years-old and the oldest was 65.