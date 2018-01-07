Amputee patients learn to ski at Sundown Mountain

Precipitation in southeast Iowa ends this evening, with a mostly to partly cloudy sky overnight. Re-freezing possible, especially on side streets and rural areas. Warmer temperatures and snow melt continue over the next few days.More >>
Clayton Custer scored 11 points and Ben Richardson hit a big 3-pointer to spark a late run as Loyola-Chicago rallied for a 56-50 victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon.
Megan Gustafson scored 34 points with 12 rebounds for her 43rd career double-double, Kathleen Doyle had her second double-double and No. 18 Iowa turned back Illinois 84-71 on Sunday.
Clark & Associates Prosthetics had two groups of patients take part in the adaptive skiing today. The youngest skier was 5-years-old and the oldest was 65.
