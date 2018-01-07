Packers to promote next general manager - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Packers to promote next general manager

Posted:
(AP) -

The Green Bay Packers are set to promote their director of player personnel, Brian Gutekunst, as their next general manager, according to the Associated Press.

