Jaguars, Owner Give 1,000 Tickets to Refugees, Displaced Puerto Ricans for Wild-Card Game

For the Jacksonville Jaguars' first postseason home game in nearly two decades, the franchise wants refugees and displaced people to be part of the experience.

Owner Shad Khan and the Jaguars Foundation donated 1,000 tickets for Sunday's wild-card game -- 500 to refugees from around the world who have settled in northeast Florida and 500 to Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria who have settled in north or central Florida.

"The Jaguars' first home playoff appearance in very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home," Khan said in the statement announcing the donation. "Whether it’s a home game in August or January, it’s important for the Jaguars to consistently be good citizens and do the right thing for our community."

The 1,000 recipients were chosen with the help of the Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida, the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Latino Leadership Inc. They will receive transportation, a souvenir and a food voucher to be used during the game.

Khan and the Jaguars also provided 1,500 local military members with reduced-price tickets, costing $20, for the wild-card game.

The Sunday wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills marks the first time Jacksonville hosts a postseason game since January 2000. It's the first time the team has made an appearance in the playoffs in 10 years.

If they win, they will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round.