Iowa City Police investigating armed robbery at adult store

Iowa City Police are investigating an armed robbery at an adult store.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Iowa City Police responded to Romantix, 315 Kirkwood Avenue, for an armed robbery.

The suspect, described as a white man, approximately 5’9”, and wearing a black and yellow striped sweater and beanie, was in the store browsing merchandise before approaching the cashier as if to purchase something. That's when police say he showed a weapon and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

The employee was not injured during the incident. The suspect wasn’t located by responding officers.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect/s. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.