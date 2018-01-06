Update: People evacuated from Isle Casino Hotel - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Update: People evacuated from Isle Casino Hotel

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: According to a Waterloo Isle Casino Hotel spokesperson, a malfunctioning sensor caused their fire alarm to go off Saturday night.

The alarm sounded at 6:45 p.m., and people started leaving the building.

Firefighters came and inspected the building, and people were allowed to go back inside by 7:45 p.m.

-----------------------------

According to witnesses, people were evacuated from the Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo earlier tonight.

We called the casino to try and learn more information, and a receptionist confirmed there may have been a fire, and people were evacuated.

We also left a message with a manager to confirm what happened, but we have not yet heard back.

