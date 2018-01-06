Missing teen found

Cedar Falls police confirm they found Lucy.

-------------------------------

Eastern Iowa police are looking for a missing teenager.

The Cedar Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Lucy Guynn.

She was last seen at Holmes Jr. High on Friday, January 5th, 2018.

Lucy is a female, 5'08", 110 lbs., with short, sandy-blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black leather trench coat, black leather leggings, black shoes with white laces, and she wears glasses.

If you have any information, please call the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-273-8612.