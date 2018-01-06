Carroll's 24 lead Oklahoma St. to 96-87 OT win over Iowa St.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points and Kendall Smith added a season-high 20 to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State 96-87 in overtime on Saturday. It was the first Big 12 victory for new coach Mike Boynton, and it snapped Iowa State's 10-game win streak against the Cowboys.More >>
Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points and Kendall Smith added a season-high 20 to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State 96-87 in overtime on Saturday. It was the first Big 12 victory for new coach Mike Boynton, and it snapped Iowa State's 10-game win streak against the Cowboys.More >>
Katie Knock led the way with 18 points as 13th ranked Dike-New Hartford rolled their way past Waterloo Columbus 75-27. Four different Wolverines hit double digits as Morgan Weber and Ellie Foster scored 14, while Sydney Petersen added 13.More >>
Katie Knock led the way with 18 points as 13th ranked Dike-New Hartford rolled their way past Waterloo Columbus 75-27. Four different Wolverines hit double digits as Morgan Weber and Ellie Foster scored 14, while Sydney Petersen added 13.More >>
A.J. Green scored 27 of his team high 34 points in the second half as Cedar Falls topped Waterloo East 55-47 on Friday night.More >>
A.J. Green scored 27 of his team high 34 points in the second half as Cedar Falls topped Waterloo East 55-47 on Friday night.More >>