Report: Privatized Medicaid saving Iowa less than predicted - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Report: Privatized Medicaid saving Iowa less than predicted

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (AP) -

A new report says Iowa's controversial shift to privately managed Medicaid will save the state 80 percent less money this year than originally predicted.

The Des Moines Register reported Saturday that a quarterly report prepared by Iowa Department of Human Services staff members says the state now stands to save $47.1 million this fiscal year by having private companies manage the $4 billion program.

Former Gov. Terry Branstad, who ordered the privatization that began in 2016, had declared the move would save the state $232 million in fiscal year 2018.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican who succeeded Branstad and supports the shift to privately run Medicaid, says Reynolds' new Medicaid director believes his staff miscalculated the 2018 savings estimate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.