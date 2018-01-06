Police: No one injured when Iowa school bus window shot out - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: No one injured when Iowa school bus window shot out

Posted: Updated:
FOREST CITY (AP) -

Police in north-central Iowa say no children where hurt when a window of their moving school bus was shot out.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the incident happened in Forest City on Friday morning, when the window shattered after being hit by a shot from a pellet gun.

A statement from the Forest City School District said all children were safe and that no injuries resulted from the shooting or flying glass.

Police say they know who is responsible for the shooting and believe it was an isolated incident,

Police did not name who they think is responsible and did not announce any arrests, but said a criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.