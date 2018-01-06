Trump to campaign heavily in 2018 midterms

President Donald Trump says he's done campaigning for insurgents challenging incumbent Republican members of Congress.

Trump tells reporters after huddling with GOP House and Senate leaders at Camp David that he's planning a robust schedule of campaigning ahead of the 2018 midterm elections -- including primary elections.

Trump says he'll be "very involved" with both House and Senate races, and will campaign for incumbents and "anybody else that has my kind of thinking."

After a stinging GOP loss in Alabama, Trump says that he's done supporting challengers, declaring: "I don't see that happening."

Trump had supported Roy Moore, who lost the recent Alabama special election, handing Democrats another seat in the Senate.

Trump says he needs more Republicans in office to get his agenda passed.