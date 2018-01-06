George H.W. Bush mourns John Young's death

Former President George H. W. Bush is offering condolences on the death of astronaut John Young.

Bush says he and Barbara Bush "join our fellow Americans and many friends in the space community in mourning the loss."

His statement says "John was more than a good friend; he was a fearless patriot whose courage and commitment to duty helped our Nation push back the horizon of discovery at a critical time.

To us, he represented the best in the American spirit -- always looking forward, always reaching higher."

Bush also said "John leaves a tremendous legacy of accomplishment, in addition to his wonderful family.

May his memory serve to inspire future generations of explorers to dare greatly, act boldly, and serve selflessly."