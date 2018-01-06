Ski lifts closed, wind chill could hit minus 100

Some ski lifts in parts of northern New England were closed Saturday as officials there said there was a lack of demand from skiers and riders.

Bolton Valley, in Vermont, canceled its evening ski due to a frostbite warning.

Temperatures were expected to be around minus 7 at 6 p.m.

The deep freeze gripping the Northeast continued Saturday with single digit temperatures in cities like Philadelphia, New York City and Baltimore that usually don't see numbers that low.

Mount Washington Observatory said the wind chill at New Hampshire's Mount Washington summit could hit minus 100 at some point Saturday.

It tied for the second coldest place in the world Saturday morning.

Monday is expected to be the first day above freezing since last month.