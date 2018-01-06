Actor Jerry Van Dyke dead at 86

There is a chance for a wintry mix south of Cedar Rapids, and freezing drizzle across the north. There may be some slick spots on the roads Sunday.More >>
There is a chance for a wintry mix south of Cedar Rapids, and freezing drizzle across the north. There may be some slick spots on the roads Sunday.More >>
Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points and Kendall Smith added a season-high 20 to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State 96-87 in overtime on Saturday. It was the first Big 12 victory for new coach Mike Boynton, and it snapped Iowa State's 10-game win streak against the Cowboys.More >>
Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points and Kendall Smith added a season-high 20 to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State 96-87 in overtime on Saturday. It was the first Big 12 victory for new coach Mike Boynton, and it snapped Iowa State's 10-game win streak against the Cowboys.More >>
Hana's family says doctors told them last week she had colon cancer. Hana was 24 weeks pregnant, the baby survived, but she did not.More >>
Hana's family says doctors told them last week she had colon cancer. Hana was 24 weeks pregnant, the baby survived, but she did not.More >>
Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 39-year-old Milford man has died in a snowmobile crash.More >>
Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 39-year-old Milford man has died in a snowmobile crash.More >>