Actor Jerry Van Dyke dead at 86

Actor Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of the legendary Dick Van Dyke has died at the age of 86.

TMZ first broke the story, with Van Dyke's wife Shirley telling the website her husband died Friday at the ranch in Arkansas. TMZ reports Van Dyke's health had deteriorated since he was involved in a car accident two years ago.

Van Dyke followed his older brother into show business, making his acting debut on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." He continued making guests appearances on other shows, before landing his most memorable role as Luther Van Dam on the sitcom "Coach."

Funeral arrangements for Van Dyke have not yet been announced.

