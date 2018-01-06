Astronaut John Young dies at 87

John Young, an astronaut who became the ninth person to walk on the moon has died. He was 87.

NASA announced Young's death on Twitter Saturday afternoon. Young flew into space six times during his 42 year NASA career, including two trips to the moon. He commanded the Apollo 16 mission to the moon in 1972. Young was also on the first Space Shuttle mission in 1981.

Young retired from NASA in 2004 and lived in El Lago, Texas with his wife Susy.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

No other details were immediately available.