Trial pushed back for Iowa man charged in family deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Trial for a central Iowa man accused of killing his mother, father and sister has been pushed back to June 4.
   Twenty-one-year-old Chase Nicholson has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the April shooting deaths of 58-year-old Mark Nicholson; 56-year-old Charla Nicholson and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson. Authorities say Nicholson used a shotgun that was recovered at the family home in Bondurant, where the bodies were found April 6.
   Chase Nicholson surrendered April 7 in Neosho, Missouri. Police there have said Nicholson told an officer that he had killed three people the night before.
   His trial had been scheduled to start on Jan. 22. Defense attorneys plan to use an insanity defense.

