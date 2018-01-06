Unregulated sales of cannabis oil spike in Iowa

DES MOINES (AP) -- Unregulated sales of cannabis oil have been ramping up in Iowa even as state officials work to set up a tightly regulated distribution system.

The Des Moines Register reports that several Iowa businesses are openly selling the oils, known as cannabidiol, despite warnings from the state that it's illegal to do so in unregulated stores. The regulatory system won't go into effect until next year.

The new system will have one state-licensed production facility and up to five authorized dispensaries. Only patients with state permits certifying conditions such as epilepsy, cancer or Parkinson's will be allowed to buy the products.

Carroll police recently seized cannabidiol products from two businesses.

Police Chief Brad Burke acknowledges the law is confusing. He says his agency conferred with the Iowa attorney general's office before making the seizures.

