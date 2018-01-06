Milford man dies in snowmobile crash in northwestern Iowa

WEBB (AP) -- Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 39-year-old Milford man has died in a snowmobile crash.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Justin Robert Stahly died Thursday night after the snowmobile he was driving north along the Little Sioux River crashed into a tree.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says first responders were sent to the crash site shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say efforts were made to save Stahly, but he died at the scene near the town of Webb.

