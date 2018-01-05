Dike-New Hartford girls roll past Columbus 75-27 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dike-New Hartford girls roll past Columbus 75-27

Katie Knock led the way with 18 points as 13th ranked Dike-New Hartford rolled their way past Waterloo Columbus 75-27.

Four different Wolverines hit double digits as Morgan Weber and Ellie Foster scored 14, while Sydney Petersen added 13.

Dike-New Hartford opened the game on a 15-0 run and shot out to a 53-15 halftime lead before cruising to the win. The Wolverines are 10-2 on the season while Columbus fell to 2-7.

