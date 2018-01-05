Dike-New Hartford girls roll past Columbus 75-27

Katie Knock led the way with 18 points as 13th ranked Dike-New Hartford rolled their way past Waterloo Columbus 75-27. Four different Wolverines hit double digits as Morgan Weber and Ellie Foster scored 14, while Sydney Petersen added 13.More >>
A.J. Green scored 27 of his team high 34 points in the second half as Cedar Falls topped Waterloo East 55-47 on Friday night.More >>
Iowa Hawkeyes fall to 0-4 in Big Ten playMore >>
