Firefighters put out small fire in Cedar Rapids

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Fire crews in Cedar Rapids say they extinguished a small fire inside a home's attic Friday night, after smoke was spotted.

A person inside a house in the 3000 block of Bever Avenue Southeast called emergency personnel after seeing smoke in the upstairs part of the house around 6:13 p.m. tonight. Crews spotted a small amount of fire in the attic upon arrival, and were able to put it out quickly. 

No one inside the house was hurt, but a department report on the fire says the people living inside are displaced from the house for the night.

Crews are still investigating how the fire started.

  TRACKING: Bitterly cold tonight...Light winterly mix Sunday

    Warmer weather this weekend with a possible light wintry mix Sunday. 

  Milford man dies in snowmobile crash in northwestern Iowa

    Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 39-year-old Milford man has died in a snowmobile crash. 

  Big 10 Wrestling Iowa whips Michigan State in Spencer Lee's debut

    The sixth ranked Iowa Hawkeyes recorded six pins in crushing Michigan State 49-6 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. he talk throughout the week was the collegiate debut of true freshman Spencer Lee, and the 125-pounder from Murrysville, Pennsylvania, didn't disappoint. In front of 8,486 fans, Lee took the mat to Queen's "We Will Rock You" at 7 o'clock. By 7:01 the match was over, and the Spencer Lee era was underway.
