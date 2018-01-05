Firefighters put out small fire in Cedar Rapids

Fire crews in Cedar Rapids say they extinguished a small fire inside a home's attic Friday night, after smoke was spotted.

A person inside a house in the 3000 block of Bever Avenue Southeast called emergency personnel after seeing smoke in the upstairs part of the house around 6:13 p.m. tonight. Crews spotted a small amount of fire in the attic upon arrival, and were able to put it out quickly.

No one inside the house was hurt, but a department report on the fire says the people living inside are displaced from the house for the night.

Crews are still investigating how the fire started.