Cedar Falls pulls away from East 69-53

A.J. Green scored 27 of his team high 34 points in the second half as Cedar Falls topped Waterloo East 55-47 on Friday night.

East kept themselves in the game with solid defense through the first half. The Trojans held Green to just seven points in the first 16 minutes to lead the Tigers 23-19 at half.

They couldn't keep the UNI recruit down for long, however. At one point Green hit six consecutive three-three pointers as the Tigers surged to a 50-45 lead early in the fourth quarter and never looked back.