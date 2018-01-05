Northside Bistro in Iowa City closes its doors

After three years, an Iowa City business has called it quits after closing its doors for good on Friday.

The owner of Northside Bistro, Andy Diep, wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page about the news the same day it closed its doors.

"To all Northside Bistro supporters. I Must inform you that Northside Bistro in Downtown District, Iowa City is now closed. Being part of this community and having an opportunities to meet and work with Iowa farmers is blessing. I am hoping the community continues to support Iowa farmers and small businesses for years to come," Diep wrote.

The restaurant is located on 203 N. Linn St and prided itself on being "100% committed to Iowa farmers".