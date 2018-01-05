Stolen military explosives found buried

A large reward is being offered by federal authorities for who can provide them with information on how stolen military explosives came to be buried in a rural area of Arizona.

Federal authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for that information after a construction crew discovered the buried stockpile in October, about 100 miles northwest of Phoenix.

According to officials, buried five feet underground inside large plastic pipes was 80 blocks of C4 plastic explosive, 9 claymore antipersonnel mines, and a roll of military detonating cord.

The explosives are believed to have been buried there for close to 20 years.