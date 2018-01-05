More than just delivery, Meals on Wheels provides well-being check for elderly during cold weather

Anthony Liss, 93, of Dubuque is grateful for the hot meal dropped off to him this winter day.

"Let's see how the chili is today," he said. "They put a big chunk in there, that's good."

He depends on the Meals on Wheels program, which means he doesn't have to go out in the bitter cold. "Oh, it has been a great help, because I'm by myself."

The program by the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging feeds nearly 150 elderly people in Dubuque every Monday through Friday. It also allows for volunteers to check the well-being of those getting meals, especially during the winter.

"You know, is it cold in here, do they have their heat shut off, or is there something that's been sitting out for three or four days," said Colleen Lawler, service specialist.

Sometimes volunteers are faced with emergency situations.

"We did have one issue where a woman wasn't answering the door," said Kathy Strum, volunteer. "She began to beat on the windows and ask for help. We called 911, we had them on the line. She did open the door, she was okay, she was a new client, and we didn't realize that she was blind, and she was just disoriented in the house at the time."

There have also been situations where homes didn't have any heat. The volunteers usually find a resource that can get the heat turned back on.

This is why Liss said it's comforting to know he can expect a regular visitor. "Oh yeah, knowing that somebody comes. I'm by myself so it's good to even see somebody."

To find out how you can get involved with Meals on Wheels, visit: http://www.nei3a.org/our-services/meals.aspx or call 563-543-7065.