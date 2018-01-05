Crews battle Cedar Falls mobile home fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews battle Cedar Falls mobile home fire

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

A mobile home is a destroyed after it caught fire earlier this afternoon.

Cedar Falls firefighters were called to the Five Seasons Mobile Home Park for a house fire. When they arrived they say the home was already engulfed in flames.

Crews worked to save the home, but they say it is a total loss. Everyone who was in the home was able to get out all right.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.

