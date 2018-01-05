More than 500 drivers caught speeding

More than 500 drivers have been caught by the Waterloo police department's new speed camera.

Police started using the new camera on Nov. 15, 2017.

For the first couple weeks, police say they only issued warnings to offenders caught speeding, and then they started issuing tickets.

Waterloo police confirm they've captured 503 violations so far, and 388 of those people caught speeding were during the warning period.

Instead of police having to stop drivers, their new speed camera captures the miles traveled, takes a photo of their license plate, and then a ticket is sent to their address.

