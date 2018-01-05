More than 500 drivers caught speeding - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

More than 500 drivers caught speeding

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

More than 500 drivers have been caught by the Waterloo police department's new speed camera.

Police started using the new camera on Nov. 15, 2017.

For the first couple weeks, police say they only issued warnings to offenders caught speeding, and then they started issuing tickets.

Waterloo police confirm they've captured 503 violations so far, and 388 of those people caught speeding were during the warning period.

Instead of police having to stop drivers, their new speed camera captures the miles traveled, takes a photo of their license plate, and then a ticket is sent to their address.

If you'd like to see a previous we reported on Waterloo's new speed camera, you can click here.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • TRACKING: Bitterly cold tonight...Light wintry mix Sunday

    TRACKING: Bitterly cold tonight...Light wintry mix Sunday

    Warmer weather this weekend with a possible light wintry mix Sunday. 

    More >>

    Warmer weather this weekend with a possible light wintry mix Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Milford man dies in snowmobile crash in northwestern Iowa

    Saturday, January 6 2018 4:14 AM EST2018-01-06 09:14:02 GMT

    Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 39-year-old Milford man has died in a snowmobile crash. 

    More >>

    Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 39-year-old Milford man has died in a snowmobile crash. 

    More >>

  • Big 10 Wrestling Iowa whips Michigan State in Spencer Lee's debut

    Big 10 Wrestling Iowa whips Michigan State in Spencer Lee's debut

    Friday, January 5 2018 11:42 PM EST2018-01-06 04:42:12 GMT
    The sixth ranked Iowa Hawkeyes recorded six pins in crushing Michigan State 49-6 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. he talk throughout the week was the collegiate debut of true freshman Spencer Lee, and the 125-pounder from Murrysville, Pennsylvania, didn’t disappoint. In front of 8,486 fans, Lee took the mat to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” at 7 o’clock. By 7:01 the match was over, and the Spencer Lee era was underway. “Coaches always tell you to capital...More >>
    The sixth ranked Iowa Hawkeyes recorded six pins in crushing Michigan State 49-6 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. he talk throughout the week was the collegiate debut of true freshman Spencer Lee, and the 125-pounder from Murrysville, Pennsylvania, didn’t disappoint. In front of 8,486 fans, Lee took the mat to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” at 7 o’clock. By 7:01 the match was over, and the Spencer Lee era was underway. “Coaches always tell you to capital...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.