Flu-related deaths on the rise

Four more influenza-related deaths were reported in Iowa, bringing the state total to six since October.

This time last year, there were three flu-related deaths over the same period.

Symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, congestion, and aches.

Experts say the very young and elderly should be cautious of their symptoms and get a flu shot, if you haven't already.

Medical experts say they're seeing more people with flu-like symptoms this year, including patients who already received a flu shot.

However, if you come down with the flu after getting a shot, they say those symptoms typically aren't as severe.

More people are going to hospitals this year to seek treatment for flu-like symptoms.

UnityPoint Clinic Nurse Practitioner, Tara Kaiser, said it's been bad.

"This year has been much worse than last year. So, we're seeing a lot cases, and people are very sick," Kaiser said.

Kaiser said while everyone should get a flu shot, she adds, people with respiratory problems should be most concerned.

"So people that have COPD, Asthma, the very young, the very old can actually develop pneumonia, and it can actually be fatal. For them, they should have their flu shots on board, and they should be extra cautious of their symptoms," Kaiser said.

.Kaiser said she's seen more people with Influenza-A cases this year, and she offers a simple reminder to avoid it.

"Wash those hands. Wash, wash, wash... Influenza is spread by droplets, but you can touch anything and take that virus by touching your eyes, your nose, your mouth, and then it's introduced into the body. It usually takes about one to four days for the virus to present itself in you. So, it's a very quick transmission," Kaiser said.

Kaiser said there's still time to get your flu shot to help you avoid the flu or at least lessen the symptoms this season, and Unity

As a reminder, Kaiser said the flu shot will never give you the flu.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, more than 40 people have had to stay in the hospital this season after coming down with the flu.

Many health experts are saying the flu shot is nearly 10 percent effective this year.

If you'd like to review the state's most recent flu-related numbers, you can click here.