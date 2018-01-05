Snow covered road causes two car crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Snow covered road causes two car crash

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
BREMER COUNTY (KWWL) -

Snow covered roadways are to blame for an eastern Iowa car accident earlier this week.

The accident happened on January 3 just before 8:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of 260th Street in Bremer County. 

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Antonio Graber was driving eastbound on the road when he lost control of his Dodge Ram. He crossed the center line and went into the westbound lane and hit 18-year-old Tanner Snitker, who was driving his car in the westbound lane. 

The Bremer County Sheriff's office says Graber lost control of his car due to snow covered roads.

