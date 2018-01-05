Iowa DNR: Ice is never safe

As the temperatures drop, some eastern Iowans are dropping a line. Safety is the number one priority for area ice fisherman, so they can stay above the ice.

The Iowa DNR says even though the ice may appear to be thick and strong enough to hold you and all of your equipment, there are dozens of factors that can cause it to weaken and possibly send you through the ice.

Dozens of people have flocked to George Wyth State Park to ice fish like Daniel Jenkins and his son.

"We just look for deeper parts in the ice and then we will drill there," said Hunter Jenkins, Waterloo. "We use a depth finder, which helps us track the fish and if fish are marking up then we will use that spot to ice fish."

Hunter and his father went to the lake prepared with a tent, a heater and plenty of layers. Park manager Lori Eberhard says there are several other ways to stay safe.

"Take a throw cushion, take 50 foot of rope, get some ice spikes that you can put around your neck to help you get a hold of the ice to get back out if you fall through...always take somebody with you," said Eberhard.

Eberhard says the ice is never truly safe.

"When it comes to ice fishing we will never tell you the ice is safe because even though it's been sub zero temperatures for the last week there still could be some open water," said Eberhard.

Open water could be a problem next week with the rising temps.

"It's supposed to be warming up this next week so that will make some changes, nature might not be making more ice so that could change it," said Eberhard.

Daniel Jenkins, whose been ice fishing for years, says he isn't worried about the warm up.

"There's a lot of ice there and there's a little bit of warm temperatures not gonna hurt it," said Daniel.

Eberhard says being cautious and aware, is her biggest tip.

"A fish is not worth going through the ice," said Eberhard.

"Be safe and watch other people and if you don't think you can do it, don't do it," said Daniel.

Eberhard says if a lot of people are on the ice and are drilling holes it may also create some weak spots. She also reminds people to look out for grey ice, which means it is melting.

Eberhard also suggests wearing a life jacket in case you fall through the ice, you don't sink. For more tips and information on ice fishing CLICK HERE.

