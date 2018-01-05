Iowa puppies to star in Puppy Bowl XIV

Three adorable Iowa puppies will take to the gridiron in the starting line-up for Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIV.

All are from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, located in De Soto. A 13-week-old Chihuahua-Dachshund mix, named Buckalew, is on Team Fluff.

A 19-week-old Shiba Inu, named Kitsy, is on Team Ruff.

Peanut, a 15-week-old Australian Shepherd-Pointer mix, is also on Team Ruff.

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue is ultimately sending 11 pups to the annual game.

Click here to learn more about the puppies.

It airs on February 4th at 3:00 p.m.