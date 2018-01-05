Trump speaks with Mitt Romney as he weighs Senate bid - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump speaks with Mitt Romney as he weighs Senate bid

Posted: Updated:

By CATHERINE LUCEY 
Associated Press
   
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with Mitt Romney, the former Republican presidential candidate who has expressed interest in running for Senate in Utah.
   
The two men spoke briefly Thursday night. The White House says they spoke about Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after four decades. Hatch's departure opens the door for Romney, who has been a frequent critic of Trump in the past.
   
Trump had urged Hatch to run again.
   
Romney now lives in Utah, where he's fondly regarded as the man who helped turn around Salt Lake City's scandal-plagued 2002 Winter Olympics. During the last presidential campaign, Romney called then-candidate Trump "a fraud" who had "neither the temperament nor the judgment to be president."
 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • TRACKING: Bitterly cold tonight...Light wintry mix Sunday

    TRACKING: Bitterly cold tonight...Light wintry mix Sunday

    Warmer weather this weekend with a possible light wintry mix Sunday. 

    More >>

    Warmer weather this weekend with a possible light wintry mix Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Milford man dies in snowmobile crash in northwestern Iowa

    Saturday, January 6 2018 4:14 AM EST2018-01-06 09:14:02 GMT

    Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 39-year-old Milford man has died in a snowmobile crash. 

    More >>

    Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 39-year-old Milford man has died in a snowmobile crash. 

    More >>

  • Big 10 Wrestling Iowa whips Michigan State in Spencer Lee's debut

    Big 10 Wrestling Iowa whips Michigan State in Spencer Lee's debut

    Friday, January 5 2018 11:42 PM EST2018-01-06 04:42:12 GMT
    The sixth ranked Iowa Hawkeyes recorded six pins in crushing Michigan State 49-6 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. he talk throughout the week was the collegiate debut of true freshman Spencer Lee, and the 125-pounder from Murrysville, Pennsylvania, didn’t disappoint. In front of 8,486 fans, Lee took the mat to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” at 7 o’clock. By 7:01 the match was over, and the Spencer Lee era was underway. “Coaches always tell you to capital...More >>
    The sixth ranked Iowa Hawkeyes recorded six pins in crushing Michigan State 49-6 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. he talk throughout the week was the collegiate debut of true freshman Spencer Lee, and the 125-pounder from Murrysville, Pennsylvania, didn’t disappoint. In front of 8,486 fans, Lee took the mat to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” at 7 o’clock. By 7:01 the match was over, and the Spencer Lee era was underway. “Coaches always tell you to capital...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.