Water from frozen pipes that burst damages Iowa casino

Water from frozen water pipes that burst has damaged a casino resort in northwest Iowa.

Subzero temperatures outside froze the fire system pipes at the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood. The water loosed last Saturday damaged 18 of the hotel's 97 rooms, a meeting room and the men's portion of the spa.

General Manager Sharon Haselhoff told the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday the repair costs could run between $500,000 and $1 million.

Haselhoff isn't sure when the repairs will be finished but says everything at the resort casino is back in operation, including the fire suppression system and the spa.