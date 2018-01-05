Dog snatched by eagle is found alive four miles from home

A dog is home safe this morning, but that's just part of the story.

It was physically picked up by an eagle.

A little Bischon, named Zoey, was picked up while playing outside in Pennsylvania.

Her owner set out to look for her.

When she couldn't find her, she asked for help on social media.

Later that day, Zoey was found four miles from home

Somebody driving by saw her, picked her up, and took her home.

The next day, that person saw the Facebook post and returned Zoey to her family.

Zoey only had a few scratches when she was found, and is sure happy to be back home.