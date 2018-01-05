Dubuque County man charged with sexual assault, sent Snapchat video to a friend

A 21-year-old Dubuque County man is facing sexual abuse charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and then sent a video through Snapchat to a friend.

Robert Decker of Bernard is charged with third degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, a woman was leaving a local bar on Dec. 24 when she slipped and fell and injured her arm and leg and started bleeding. She told police that she sometimes get nauseous if she's bleeding and will black out if she's grossed out.

She told police she woke up sometime later to Decker on top of her, sexually assaulting her, despite her protests.

Decker later admitted to police that he did sexually assault her, and also sent a video to a friend via the messaging app Snapchat, court documents show.

Our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald report Decker's bond was set at $35,000 at a court appearance Thursday. He's scheduled to be back in court next Friday.