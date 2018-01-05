Pickleball gaining momentum in eastern Iowa; what to watch out for

It's a sport that's swept across the nation, and made its way right here to eastern Iowa.

Pickleball is a sport that seems to combine ping pong, badminton, and tennis.

Several reports mention that it's one of the fastest growing sports in America.

A pickleball group that started in the Cedar Valley with just 4 people in it, now has over 40 people in it. The group meets at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex from 9 to 11 a.m. during the week.

The Cedar Valley Sportsplex is also thinking about adding a beginners class.

With more people playing the sport, and with it being popular for people over the age of 50, the USA Pickleball Association says injuries are more of a concern.

They say broken wrists; shoulder, knee or ankle strains; and bruised heels are some of the more common injuries with the sport.

They recommend stretching, warming up, and wearing proper shoes to avoid injury.

Fun Fact:

The USA Pickleball Association says the man who invented pickleball had a dog named Pickles. That is where the sport got its name.