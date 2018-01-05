Man charged with burglary at car wash in West Liberty

West Liberty Police arrested a man for burglary early this morning, just before 5:30.



According to police, officers were called to Crystal Corner Car Wash in West Liberty. An officer happened to be three blocks away at the time, and arrived immediately.

The reporting officer found a door that had been pried open, and found the suspect inside.



Richard Webb, 54, of East Moline, is facing several charges, including Felony Burglary 3rd Degree.



Police say more charges are pending.