40 pounds of marijuana found on truck in Johnson County

A Johnson County police report says around 40 pounds of marijuana was found on the bed of a truck.

The report says Benjamin Brewer was speeding on Van Buren St. in Iowa City. Two people were on the back of his truck. One of them was thrown from the truck while he was speeding.

Brewer failed to stop at a stop sign on N. Johnson St. and Bowery St. The report says he then crashed into a yard on 500 S Johnson St.

The report adds that after crashing, Brewer ran from the truck, but he was hit by a different vehicle while in the alley west of 500 S Johnson St.

Brewer was later taken into custody and is facing charges.

