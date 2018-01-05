Police arrest man stuck in Sioux City home's window well

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Police say a man suspected of threatening a Sioux City resident and trying to break into the victim's house had to be rescued from a window well in the home.

Television station KCAU reports that police were called to the house after 1 a.m. Thursday and arrested 51-year-old Levin Nichols on a charge of attempted burglary.

Police say Nichols had threatened to kill a resident of the home, then kicked out a basement window to the bedroom of the person he had threatened.

Police say when he tried to enter through the broken window, he became stuck in the window well.

Police say Nichols was still stuck when officers arrived, and firefighters had to remove him.

He's being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $52,000 bond.